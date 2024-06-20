Earthquake with magnitude of up to 4.5 registered in Jalal-Abad region

An earthquake was registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Institute of Seismology, the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the MSK-64 scale occurred on the territory of the republic at 6.09 p.m. on June 19.

The tremors were felt in Terek-Sai and Buzuk villages of Chatkal district, Jalal-Abad region, in Ala-Buka and Sary-Talaa villages of Ala-Buka district, in Kyzyl-Tokoy and Aigyr-Dzhal villages of Chatkal district, in Kashka-Suu village of Aksy district — magnitude 4, in Kerben, Jerge-Tal, Dostuk villages of Aksy district, in Ak-Korgon village of Ala-Buka district and in Sumsar village of Chatkal district — up to magnitude 3.

The source of the earthquake was located 15 kilometers southeast of Terek-Sai village, 29 kilometers northwest of Ala-Buka village, 35 kilometers west of Kashka-Suu village, 45 kilometers northwest of Kerben.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or destruction.