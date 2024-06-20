13:28
USD 87.30
EUR 93.76
RUB 1.03
English

Earthquake with magnitude of up to 4.5 registered in Jalal-Abad region

An earthquake was registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Institute of Seismology, the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the MSK-64 scale occurred on the territory of the republic at 6.09 p.m. on June 19.

The tremors were felt in Terek-Sai and Buzuk villages of Chatkal district, Jalal-Abad region, in Ala-Buka and Sary-Talaa villages of Ala-Buka district, in Kyzyl-Tokoy and Aigyr-Dzhal villages of Chatkal district, in Kashka-Suu village of Aksy district — magnitude 4, in Kerben, Jerge-Tal, Dostuk villages of Aksy district, in Ak-Korgon village of Ala-Buka district and in Sumsar village of Chatkal district — up to magnitude 3.

The source of the earthquake was located 15 kilometers southeast of Terek-Sai village, 29 kilometers northwest of Ala-Buka village, 35 kilometers west of Kashka-Suu village, 45 kilometers northwest of Kerben.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or destruction.
link: https://24.kg/english/297103/
views: 164
Print
Related
Earthquake registered in south of Kyrgyzstan at night
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
100 multi-storey buildings tested for earthquake resistance in Bishkek
Residents of Bishkek and Chui region felt earthquake
Earthquake registered in Naryn region
Earthquake registered in China, tremors also felt in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Batken and Osh regions
Earthquake of magnitude 3 registered in Issyk-Kul region
Scientists predict strong earthquakes in Kyrgyzstan - head of Cabinet
Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan: No casualties or destruction reported
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to take loan from China for construction of railway Kyrgyzstan intends to take loan from China for construction of railway
Japan to allocate $15 million to improve work of Kyrgyzstan's airports Japan to allocate $15 million to improve work of Kyrgyzstan's airports
China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: How the route will run China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: How the route will run
AkylAI smart speaker: Artificial intelligence speaking Kyrgyz language AkylAI smart speaker: Artificial intelligence speaking Kyrgyz language
20 June, Thursday
13:26
Deputies approve creation of International Financial Center Jalal-Abad Deputies approve creation of International Financial Ce...
13:20
Consumer Confidence Index in Kyrgyzstan grows for third month in a row
12:36
Bashkortostan almost triples horse exports to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan
11:41
Kyrgyzstan to export Batken apricots to China
11:33
Administration of President comments on idea of creating Turkic analogue of NATO