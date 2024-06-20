11:21
President signs law regulating halal industry in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Halal Industry in the Kyrgyz Republic». The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on May 8, 2024. The purpose is to determine the legal basis for the production of halal products and services in Kyrgyzstan, to create basic conditions for the production and export of competitive, organic and high-quality agricultural products and products of processing industry in accordance with international standards and requirements for halal products and services, as well as to as well as to increase trust in them.

The law establishes the legal basis for the implementation of a unified state policy in the development of halal industry and fulfillment of requirements for halal products and their labeling, provision of halal services and is aimed at ensuring the protection of consumer rights in this area.

The document will come into force in six months from the date of its official publication, with the exception of part 2 of Article 6 of the law. It will become effective in six months.
