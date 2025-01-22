10:54
Law on Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations signed in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Freedom of Religion and Religious Associations». It was adopted in order to improve the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the religious sphere.

The document is aimed at ensuring guarantees for exercising the freedom of religion in accordance with the Constitution and generally recognized principles and norms of international law, as well as with international treaties that have entered into force in the manner prescribed by law; it determines the status, rights and obligations of subjects of religious activity, regulates relations arising in connection with their activities.

The main provisions of the law include:

— Expansion of the conceptual apparatus (terms and concepts used in the document);

— Clearer regulation of the interaction between the state and religious organizations;

— Improvement of provisions on state regulation of the activities of religious organizations, including the procedure for the creation, implementation and termination of the activities of subjects of religious activity;

— Drawing up of an exhaustive list of actions, the commission of which is prohibited in religious activity;

— Clear regulation of the provisions on religious education;

— Establishing the legal status of the authorized state body for religious affairs;

— Classification of types of subjects of religious activity, as well as determining the procedure for their registration;

— Determining provisions on the property status, rights, obligations and responsibilities of subjects of religious activity.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on December 26, 2024. It will come into force on February 1, 2025.
