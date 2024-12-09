10:48
President Sadyr Japarov signs “Law on Silence”

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed the «Law on Silence», the press service of the head of state reported.

The law was initiated to protect citizens’ health from the harmful effects of sound pressure and noise exceeding permissible levels. The author of the bill is deputy Dastan Bekeshev.

The document specifies time periods during which exceeding established sound pressure and noise levels is not allowed:

  • On weekdays: from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.;
  • On weekends and public holidays: from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

It is worth noting that under current legislation, the Department of Health Prevention of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance should issue fines for excessive noise at the wrong time. However, its staff only work during the daytime and lack the necessary equipment to measure noise levels, making it impossible to hold violators accountable.

Once the law comes into force, the police will have the authority to impose fines for noise exceeding permissible levels. The bill also requires district police departments to purchase devices for measuring noise and sound pressure.
