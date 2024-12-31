13:09
Sadyr Japarov signs law on rehabilitation of victims of political repressions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic». The document amends the Laws «On the Rights and Guarantees of Rehabilitated Citizens Who Suffered as a Result of Repression for Political and Religious Beliefs, on Social, National and Other Grounds» and «On the National Archival Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic».

The law was adopted by the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic on November 20, 2024.

The law provides for the rehabilitation of persons convicted for political reasons on the basis of the Criminal Code of the RSFSR, which was in force in Kyrgyzstan until 1961, for acts, violations, and misdemeanors that are not recognized as posing a danger to society.

According to the Law, signs of political repression are decisions of the authorities, governing bodies, executive bodies, Soviet public and socio-political organizations, including party, Komsomol, trade union and cooperative organizations and their officials, adopted on existing grounds in criminal and/or administrative proceedings based on the content and essence of acts adopted in the period from 1917 to 1953.

It should be noted that, according to the law, persons in respect of whom there is an evidence in the materials of criminal cases confirming the validity of their prosecution for treason committed by a person called up for military service on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, and who took part in the Second World War and the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 in the ranks of military personnel or command staff are not subject to rehabilitation.
