Officials test halal product monitoring system

Officials tested a new automated halal product monitoring system. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was attended by representatives of Infocom state enterprise, authorized bodies and participants in the turnover of products and services in the halal industry.

They told about the current activities of the halal industry development center, tested certification bodies, and discussed the suggestions and comments of the participants.

The state portal in the halal industry of the Kyrgyz Republic is a unified automated information system for accounting and supervision of certified halal products and services. After completing the tests, it will be integrated with the interdepartmental electronic interaction platform «Sever», which will ensure digital interaction between certification bodies, supervision and participants in the product turnover.
