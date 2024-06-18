Wanted for 23 years Kyrgyzstani detained in Yekaterinburg

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan suspected of committing rape 23 years ago was detained in Yekaterinburg. He stayed in Russia illegally. URA.RU reports citing a source.

«Criminal investigation officers managed to identify and detain the 50-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan. He came to the Russian Federation illegally in 2001, hiding from the police of Talas region. There he was a suspect in a criminal case on rape, which was committed back in 2000,» the statement says.

The Kyrgyzstani was previously put on the interstate wanted list. He was found 23 years later in Yekaterinburg. The suspect is currently held in a detention facility. He will be deported to his homeland in the near future, where he will be handed over to the police.