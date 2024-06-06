16:35
Largest number of foreigners coming to Kyrgyzstan - citizens of Uzbekistan

The largest number of foreigners arriving in Kyrgyzstan are citizens of Uzbekistan. The Director of the Department of Tourism, Maksat Usubaliev, said at a briefing.

According to him, many Russians visited the Kyrgyz Republic in 2023.

«Since last year we have initiated a new system of online application for registration of foreign citizens. From May to December 2023, more than 12,000 home and hotels owners applied for such registration. This is due to the influx of citizens from the Russian Federation and other countries,» the head of the department said.

He added that foreigners can stay in Kyrgyzstan for 30, 60 or 90 days. A regime allowing citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan to cross the state border with an internal passport has been introduced in 2024.

«If earlier we were able to travel to Kazakhstan and Russia with an ID card, now we can also travel to Uzbekistan with it,» Maksat Usubaliev said.
