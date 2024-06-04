Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov tells about priorities in EAEU

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, spoke at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in expanded format in Nesvizh (Belarus). The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The official told that the reports of the specialized ministers of the Eurasian Economic Commission on very important and sensitive issues for each country have been heard at the meeting in a narrow format. He emphasized that the decisions should take into account the mutual benefit and peculiarities of socio-economic development of each state of the EAEU.

Akylbek Japarov named several priorities in the work of the Union:

To stimulate domestic production, strengthen support for industrial cooperation and remove barriers;

Develop transport and logistics routes, ensure optimal routes for passenger and cargo transportation;

Step up work with third countries to remove infrastructural restrictions, legislative barriers and synchronize the work of regulatory bodies to ensure fast transportation through digital platforms;

Introduce performance indicators for transport and logistics infrastructure, such as border crossing times between states during the movement of goods in mutual trade;

Regulate control and inspection measures during the movement of goods at the internal borders of the Union;

Find new solutions to reduce the cost of air transportation between the EAEU countries.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers said that the approaches developed by the EEC and the authorized bodies of the states of the association to regulate the issues of the climate agenda within the EAEU were considered. In his opinion, it should not be allowed that the so-called carbon and recycling fees have become means of hidden, unjustified discrimination and perform fiscal functions. It is necessary to establish coordination of bodies for the prevention of natural disasters and emergencies related to climate change.

«As for the climate change adaptation measures, I believe that our efforts should be focused on the introduction of water-saving technologies in agriculture and energy-saving solutions in industry, housing and communal services. It is important not to delay the formation of a common energy market in the Union. We need to start developing infrastructure for transportation of these resources across the territories of our states for unimpeded and uninterrupted movement of goods to final consumers and target markets,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He recommended diversifying the loan portfolio of the Eurasian Development Bank and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development with an increase in the grant component in favor of countries with small economies and offer competitive credit products to businesses. The official also proposed working together with the Business Council and industry associations of the EAEU states on the introduction of digital platforms for dialogue with businesses in third countries.