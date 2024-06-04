11:00
USD 87.70
EUR 95.07
RUB 0.97
English

Kazakhstan removes Taliban from list of terrorist organizations

Kazakhstan removed the Taliban from the list of terrorist organizations. The press service of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reported.

According to it, the head of state announced this decision at a meeting with the participants of the meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and expressed support for the Russian proposal to give permanent status to the CSTO PA, and called on delegations of other countries to do the same.

«Kazakhstan removed the Taliban regime from the terrorist list based on the importance of developing trade and economic cooperation with modern Afghanistan and the understanding that this regime is a long-term factor,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/295730/
views: 91
Print
Related
Kazakhstan is ready for construction of Almaty - Issyk-Kul road - Madi Takiyev
Russia plans to remove Taliban from list of banned organizations
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan plan to increase trade turnover to $3 billion
Kyrgyzstani killed in accident in Kazakhstan, two in hospital
Astana to host consultative meeting of heads of Central Asian states
EDB allocates $1 million to eliminate consequences of floods in Kazakhstan
Tokayev speaks about high risks of international terrorism for Central Asia
Trade and logistics complex on border with Kazakhstan: Mazhilis adopts law
Kyrgyzstanis are not in danger of famine: Agriculture Ministry’s commentary
Kazakhstan imposes ban on sugar exports until end of summer
Popular
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company
All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines
Heating and hot water tariffs to change in Kyrgyzstan from June 1 Heating and hot water tariffs to change in Kyrgyzstan from June 1
Residents of Bishkek and Chui region felt earthquake Residents of Bishkek and Chui region felt earthquake
4 June, Tuesday
10:38
Kyrgyzstan exports more than 100,000 heads of livestock for 5 months Kyrgyzstan exports more than 100,000 heads of livestoc...
10:32
Kazakhstan removes Taliban from list of terrorist organizations
10:23
SCNS Chairman comments on resignation of Kurmankul Zulushev
09:56
21-year-old man dies in fire in Alamedin district
09:39
Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev conducts aerial inspection of city
3 June, Monday
19:39
Akylbek Japarov arrives in Minsk for working visit
17:29
Maksat Tentimishov appointed Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Yekaterinburg
17:25
Bishkek City Court recognizes decision to block Kloop website as valid
16:25
Mexico elects its first female president
16:10
President Japarov meets with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan