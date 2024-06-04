Kazakhstan removes Taliban from list of terrorist organizations

Kazakhstan removed the Taliban from the list of terrorist organizations. The press service of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reported.

According to it, the head of state announced this decision at a meeting with the participants of the meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and expressed support for the Russian proposal to give permanent status to the CSTO PA, and called on delegations of other countries to do the same.

«Kazakhstan removed the Taliban regime from the terrorist list based on the importance of developing trade and economic cooperation with modern Afghanistan and the understanding that this regime is a long-term factor,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.