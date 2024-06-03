Water utility put into operation in Batken for 480 million soms

A water utility R-4 was put into operation in Batken district. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Construction of the facility cost 480 million soms and was financed at the expense of a grant from China.

Under the project, canals with a total length of 46.2 kilometers were built, of which 16.3 kilometers are main canals and 29.9 kilometers are on-farm canals.

At least 1,500 hectares of new irrigated lands were developed and water supply of 1,543 hectares of irrigated lands was increased. In addition, a drip irrigation system was installed on the area of 28.5 hectares. Construction of the canal provided water to about 30,000 residents of Dar, Kara-Bak rural areas of Batken district, as well as Batken.

«At least 2,100 kilometers of canals, 10,000 hydraulic structures were restored, 119 pumping units were replaced in the republic. In addition, 1 billion soms were allocated from the republican budget to improve irrigation infrastructure. These funds are used to purchase 112 units of special equipment. From 2024 to 2030, at least 39,600 hectares of new irrigated lands will be developed with the construction of 86 decade regulation ponds. Water supply of 223,700 hectares of irrigated lands has been increased. Rehabilitation works were also carried out on 67 canals with the length of 1,068 kilometers. This situation will reduce irrigation water losses by 30-50 percent,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, Bakyt Torobaev, said, speaking at the canal opening ceremony.