Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek

A fraud suspect was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

According to it, a foreign citizen contacted the police with a request to take action against front representatives of Interpol SOS. Under the pretext of processing a tourist visa to travel to France, they took possession of $8,400 through a Telegram channel. The second transfer of 11,833 soms was also made through a money transfer system. But in the end, the company representatives did not fulfill their promises and disappeared.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Suspect, 32, was identified and brought to the investigative service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek.

Attention! The capital’s police warn: do not give your personal data to strangers over the phone. Fraudsters often pretend to be employees of banks, law enforcement agencies, representatives of the Social Fund and the Ministry of Health in order to obtain your personal information. Be vigilant and beware of such calls!