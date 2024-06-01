12:59
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company

Former general director of the gold mining company V.G.S. LLC was detained on suspicion of violating the legislation of Kyrgyzstan on specially protected natural areas. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

As noted, it has been established that officials of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry illegally provided 4.2 hectares of land in Kara-Buura State Nature Park for the transportation, unloading, loading of gold ore and storage of waste from V.G.S. LLC.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision found out that the state had suffered damage on a particularly large scale.

The former general director of the said company was detained.

Currently, he runs G.A.M. LLC, which provides consulting services in the mining industry. At the same time, the company actually acts as an intermediary between government agencies and mining enterprises in order to achieve the interests of the latter in obtaining licenses, bypassing legal requirements.

As part of the criminal case, investigative and operational measures are being carried out to identify other persons involved and detect similar violations by affiliated with G.A.M. LLC. mining companies.
