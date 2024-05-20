Safety and health of foreign students discussed at Health Ministry

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met with the rectors of medical higher educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry’s press center reported.

According to him, issues of safety, health and education of foreign students were discussed at the meeting.

The minister emphasized the importance of attracting foreign students for education in Kyrgyzstan. He asked university heads to hold explanatory conversations with their students and assured that the situation was under the control of all relevant authorities. He also called on them to provide full assistance in treatment to those foreign citizens who are undergoing treatment in clinics of universities.

The rectors expressed their readiness to hold explanatory conversations with students to ensure they have access to quality medical care and guarantee full coverage of treatment costs.

The ministry added that this step is aimed at strengthening trust between educational institutions and foreign students, as well as improving the standards of medical care in the university environment.

At this time, five foreign citizens are undergoing inpatient treatment: two — in the City Emergency Hospital, one — in the National Hospital, and two — in Amanat clinic. The condition of the victims is stable.

Eight patients were discharged from the clinic of the International Medical University for outpatient treatment in satisfactory condition.

According to the Ministry of Health, 41 victims sought medical help as a result of the mass brawl with foreigners in Bishkek.

Following a fight on May 13 in a hostel, which was one of the reasons for the protests, the police detained four citizens of Egypt; they were later placed under house arrest. A criminal case was initiated under the article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.