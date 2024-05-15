More than 4,000 vacancies to be presented at job fair in Bishkek

More than 4,000 vacancies will be presented at the job and profession fair in Bishkek. The city employment promotion department of the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration reported.

The fair of vacancies and professions will take place on May 16 at the Kyrgyz National University. More than 40 leading companies will take part in it. Citizens looking for work will be able to get an idea of available jobs, in-demand specialties in the labor market, training and retraining opportunities, as well as government services in the field of employment promotion.

Career guidance tests will be organized for young people and school graduates to determine their strengths and skills, which will help them in choosing a future profession.