12:12
USD 88.33
EUR 95.26
RUB 0.96
English

More than 4,000 vacancies to be presented at job fair in Bishkek

More than 4,000 vacancies will be presented at the job and profession fair in Bishkek. The city employment promotion department of the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration reported.

The fair of vacancies and professions will take place on May 16 at the Kyrgyz National University. More than 40 leading companies will take part in it. Citizens looking for work will be able to get an idea of available jobs, in-demand specialties in the labor market, training and retraining opportunities, as well as government services in the field of employment promotion.

Career guidance tests will be organized for young people and school graduates to determine their strengths and skills, which will help them in choosing a future profession.
link: https://24.kg/english/293996/
views: 141
Print
Related
Fraudsters deceive 40 Kyrgyzstanis in finding employment abroad in 2023
More than 12,000 Kyrgyzstanis find jobs abroad in 2023
Russian ministry proposes to recruit labor migrants through recruitment agency
250,000 jobs to be created in Kyrgyzstan this year
Online registration for employment in Korea to begin on March 4
Online registration of Kyrgyzstanis for work in UK to be opened on February 22
More than 3,000 Kyrgyzstanis to be sent to work in South Korea in 2024
More than 26,000 Kyrgyzstanis apply for seasonal work in the UK
Labor Ministry to introduce new mechanism for employment of youth
Company engaged in illegal sending of Kyrgyzstanis to work abroad revealed
Popular
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas Some Bishkek districts to have no gas
Smuggling of more than 3.5 kilograms of marijuana into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of more than 3.5 kilograms of marijuana into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Kyrgyz alcoholic products enter market of Uzbekistan Kyrgyz alcoholic products enter market of Uzbekistan
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district
15 May, Wednesday
11:31
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 2023 level Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 2023 leve...
11:24
Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
11:19
European Union intends to step up work in Central Asian countries - Terhi Hakala
10:44
Prime Minister of Malaysia arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
10:40
West wants to sow discord between Russia and Central Asia, Russian MFA believes