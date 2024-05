A fraud suspect was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reported.

According to it, the fraudster deceived a 35-year-old resident of Kyzyl-Zhol quarter of Batken city. The man bought an Opel Astra car from him in May 2023 for 140,000 soms, but promised to give the money within three months. However, he did not fulfill his promise.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 209 «Fraud».

The 25-year-old resident of Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region, who is wanted, was detained. The suspect was taken from Bishkek to Batken and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.