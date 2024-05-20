18:55
About 29,000 foreign students study in Kyrgyzstan

There are 28,800 foreign students studying in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Rasul Abazbek uulu announced at a press conference today.

According to him, students come from near and far abroad. Many are studying at medical schools, mostly from India and Pakistan.

«Every student is an investor. They contribute to the universities’ budget, pay for dormitories, hostels, use taxis, the services of hairdressers and other specialists, and go to shops. We are not economists, but, according to various estimates, the country’s budget annually receives from 12 to 16 billion soms from foreign students,» Rasul Abazbek uulu said, emphasizing that the image of the Kyrgyz Republic as an educational hub, developed over decades, should not be damaged.
