Kyrgyzstan concerned about situation in Gaza Strip, where innocent people killed

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Avazbek Atakhanov met with the Ambassador of Palestine Jawad Mohammad Awad. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The meeting was held at the initiative of the Palestinian side.

The Deputy Minister expressed the unchanging position of the Kyrgyz Republic on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with the UN Resolution and its recognition as a member of the organization. He expressed deep concern over the continuing escalation of the situation in the Gaza Strip, where the humanitarian crisis is intensifying and innocent people, including children and women, are being killed.

Touching upon the issues of bilateral cooperation, Avazbek Atakhanov proposed to consistently implement the agreements reached following the official visit of the Foreign Minister of Palestine Riyad Al-Maliki to Kyrgyzstan on August 27-29, 2023, including the signed partnership program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two states.

The Ambassador of Palestine expressed great appreciation for the support provided in the UN on the Palestinian issue and its principled position on the establishment of a Palestinian state. He highly appreciated the state, dynamics and prospects of Kyrgyz-Palestinian relations.

Jawad Mohammad Awad told that during his stay in Bishkek he intended to meet with representatives of a number of state bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to hold inter-ministerial political consultations before the end of the year.