22:36
USD 89.43
EUR 96.98
RUB 0.98
English

Three new roads connecting northern and southern parts to appear in Bishkek

Three new roads connecting Akhunbaev Street and Zhibek Zholu Avenue will appear in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the roads will become alternatives to the streets April 7 (former Alma-Ata Street), Abdrakhmanov and Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue. Fuchik, Bakaev and Suyumbayev streets will lead to Tolstoy Street across the railway. Preparatory work in these areas has already begun.

«For example, Karadarinskaya and Suyumbayev streets will be connected with each other across the railway, and construction of a bridge across Shukurova street leading to Mederova street will also begin. The design width is 15 meters including sidewalks. The bridge project has been prepared, passed the state examination, and a competition has been announced. The documents will be opened on March 6 and a contractor will be selected. Shukurov Street is the main street of the district significance. Its lower part adjoined the canal and abutted a dead end. The project will connect Akhunbaev and Mederov streets. From Mederov Street, Karadarinskaya Street will be reconstructed with access to Tolstoy Street,» the City Hall said.

Earlier, the City Hall announced the start of preparatory work for carving Fuchik (from Tolstoy Street to Tovarnaya Street) and Bakaev (from Tolstoy Street to Bokonbaev Street) streets.
link: https://24.kg/english/288352/
views: 148
Print
Related
Two more streets in Bishkek to be made one-way
Two more streets in Bishkek to become one-way
Bishkek City Hall plans to build Northern Highway instead of Big Chui Canal
Road to Sary-Chelek lake to be paved
189 million soms appropriated during construction of Osh – Batken – Isfana road
104 million soms appropriated during construction of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road
Too-Ashuu pass closed for all types of transport
Osh - Sary-Tash - Irkeshtam road temporarily closed for traffic
Bridge, road restored in Karakol gorge
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be made one-way
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway
Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV
5 March, Tuesday
21:10
March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March...
21:05
World Bank ready to allocate $500 million for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
21:00
Head of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov meets with UNDP delegation
20:54
Zhetigen Bakirov appointed member of Board of Kyrgyz-Uzbek Development Fund
20:51
Three new roads connecting northern and southern parts to appear in Bishkek