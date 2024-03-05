Three new roads connecting northern and southern parts to appear in Bishkek

Three new roads connecting Akhunbaev Street and Zhibek Zholu Avenue will appear in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, the roads will become alternatives to the streets April 7 (former Alma-Ata Street), Abdrakhmanov and Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue. Fuchik, Bakaev and Suyumbayev streets will lead to Tolstoy Street across the railway. Preparatory work in these areas has already begun.

«For example, Karadarinskaya and Suyumbayev streets will be connected with each other across the railway, and construction of a bridge across Shukurova street leading to Mederova street will also begin. The design width is 15 meters including sidewalks. The bridge project has been prepared, passed the state examination, and a competition has been announced. The documents will be opened on March 6 and a contractor will be selected. Shukurov Street is the main street of the district significance. Its lower part adjoined the canal and abutted a dead end. The project will connect Akhunbaev and Mederov streets. From Mederov Street, Karadarinskaya Street will be reconstructed with access to Tolstoy Street,» the City Hall said.

Earlier, the City Hall announced the start of preparatory work for carving Fuchik (from Tolstoy Street to Tovarnaya Street) and Bakaev (from Tolstoy Street to Bokonbaev Street) streets.