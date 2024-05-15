18:23
Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to rains

Precipitations are expected in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, mudflows are possible in the mountainous and foothill areas of Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions from May 16 to May 18 due to rising air temperature and expected local heavy rains. The water level in the republic’s rivers is expected to rise.

To avoid flooding, the Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends installing and cleaning drainage ditches and pipes near houses and located within the boundaries of the land plot.
