The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted another intervention to purchase U.S. dollars on the foreign exchange market. The website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A total of $11 million was purchased with settlements on the date of the transaction and $6.7 million — with settlements different from the transaction date.

This is already the sixth intervention since the beginning of 2024. In total, the National Bank withdrew $113,350 million from the market.