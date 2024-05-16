12:05
USD 88.33
EUR 95.66
RUB 0.97
English

National Bank launches mobile application to demonstrate new banknotes

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan developed a mobile application Kyrgyz Som. The bank’s website says.

The application was created to demonstrate the security elements of the 2023 banknotes in an interactive format. It shows how to check the security elements of banknotes of the new fifth series by viewing them through the light, changing the angle of inclination and using a magnifying glass.

Use your smartphone camera to scan a banknote to learn more about its security features.

The mobile application is available for download in the App Store and Google Play. It does not verify or authenticate banknotes!
link: https://24.kg/english/294109/
views: 144
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan puts new banknote into circulation
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys dollars on foreign exchange market
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan lowers discount rate to 11 percent
National Bank issues collectible coin dedicated to EAEU anniversary
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys dollars on foreign exchange market
WhatsApp and Telegram removed from China's App Store at Beijing's request
National Bank: Situation on foreign exchange market remains relatively stable
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys dollars on foreign exchange market
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has 51 tons of gold in its reserves
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues to buy dollars on market
Popular
Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria Kyrgyz woman detained in Turkey for participation in war in Syria
250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan 250 children with leukemia need surgery in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week Bishkek head prohibits subordinates from driving their cars to work twice a week
No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan No cases of anthrax among animals detected in Kyrgyzstan
16 May, Thursday
11:57
Number of road accidents in Bishkek increased due to foreigners - deputy Number of road accidents in Bishkek increased due to fo...
11:48
Deputy proposes to move all gas stations out of Bishkek
11:40
Nations League: Kyrgyzstan’s volleyball team loses to Pakistan
11:24
Manas airport operates as usual, bomb not found
11:19
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to control supplies of military products