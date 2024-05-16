National Bank launches mobile application to demonstrate new banknotes

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan developed a mobile application Kyrgyz Som. The bank’s website says.

The application was created to demonstrate the security elements of the 2023 banknotes in an interactive format. It shows how to check the security elements of banknotes of the new fifth series by viewing them through the light, changing the angle of inclination and using a magnifying glass.

Use your smartphone camera to scan a banknote to learn more about its security features.

The mobile application is available for download in the App Store and Google Play. It does not verify or authenticate banknotes!