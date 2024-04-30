11:52
USD 88.66
EUR 94.91
RUB 0.96
English

National Bank issues collectible coin dedicated to EAEU anniversary

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issued a collectible coin dedicated to anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The silver collectible coin «The Eurasian Economic Union — 10 years» from the «Historical Events» series will be put into circulation from April 30.

According to the bank, May 29, 2024 will mark 10 years since the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.

The main theme of the front side of the coin is the official emblem of the EAEU, around which there are images of the flags of the EAEU member countries, as well as elements of the EAEU emblem, symbolizing dynamics and development. The anniversary date of the EAEU «10 years» is on the left side of the coin. On the circumference of the coin there is the inscription «Eurasia ekonomikalyk birligi / Eurasian Economic Union».

On the reverse side of the coin in the center is the coat of arms of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The collectible coin has the status of an official means of payment on the territory of the republic.

Each of them is placed in an acrylic capsule and packed in a separate case with a quality certificate attached.

Collectible coins are sold at the cash desks of the National Bank for 5,780 soms.

Eurasian Economic Union is an international organization of regional economic integration, formed to create conditions for the stable development of the economies of the member states, striving for the formation of a single market for goods, services, capital and labor resources within the EAEU, comprehensive modernization, cooperation and increasing the competitiveness of national economies in order to improve the living standards of the population of the member states.

The EAEU consists of five states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
link: https://24.kg/english/292982/
views: 125
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan lowers discount rate to 11 percent
Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys dollars on foreign exchange market
National Bank: Situation on foreign exchange market remains relatively stable
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys dollars on foreign exchange market
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has 51 tons of gold in its reserves
Russian authorities propose to oblige EAEU migrants to register biometric data
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan continues to buy dollars on market
Kyrgyzstan completes modernization of checkpoints within its accession to EAEU
National Bank buys dollars on currency market for the first time since June 2022
Popular
Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025 Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025
Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China
Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits
30 April, Tuesday
11:50
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan lowers discount rate to 11 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan lowers discount rate to 11...
11:23
Smuggling of jewelry worth 1.5 million soms prevented at Osh airport
11:18
Newborn dies in Bishkek maternity hospital, case initiated against doctors
11:06
National Bank issues collectible coin dedicated to EAEU anniversary
10:50
David Cameron criticized for renting luxury jet for Central Asia tour
29 April, Monday
19:13
Water shortage in Central Asia to increase by 30 percent by 2050