Shooting incident registered at Kyrgyz-Tajik state border

An incident with the use of firearms was registered on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the department, at approximately 12.20, near Ak-Bosogo settlement in Leilek district of Batken region, the border guards of Kyrgyzstan noticed citizens of Tajikistan — shepherds grazing cattle on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, 250-300 meters from the state border line.

Citizens of Tajikistan ignored the demands of the border guards to leave the territory of Kyrgyzstan; moreover, they began to throw stones at the servicemen. One of the shepherds fired several times in the direction of the border guards of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In order to prevent an escalation of the situation, the border guards of Kyrgyzstan fired warning shots into the air, after which the shepherds fled to the territory of Tajikistan.

There are no casualties among the border guards of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to unconfirmed reports, one of the citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan was wounded in the leg.

«However, it is unknown under what circumstances, when and where exactly the injury was received, since law enforcement officers of Tajikistan provided only a photograph,» the Border Service noted.

A meeting of border representatives of the parties is expected. Situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border is characterized as stable.
