Tajikistan may be connected to unified Central Asian energy system in May

Uzbekistan plans to connect Tajikistan to the unified Central Asian energy system in May. The Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov, told about this at the energy forum in Tashkent, @SputnikUzbekistan reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the unified energy system of Central Asia began to form in the early 1960s on the territory of four states — Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and the adjacent five regions of southern Kazakhstan.

At one time, Tajikistan was disconnected from parallel operation in the system due to repeated violations of its terms.