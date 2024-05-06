13:49
Construction of new hospital to begin in Osh city

A capsule at the construction site of a new hospital will be laid today, May 6, in Osh city. The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the new hospital will have 300 beds.

The construction is being carried out on the territory of the City Clinical Hospital at the expense of budget funds.

Earlier, during the consideration of the budget of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund for 2023-2024, the Minister of Health said that 20 hospitals with 100, 200 and 300 beds are planned to be built on the instructions of the Cabinet of Ministers.
