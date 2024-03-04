16:52
New building of Regional Children's Hospital opened in Jalal-Abad

A new building of the Regional Children’s Hospital was opened in Jalal-Abad. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to it, its construction was financed through Assanabil Public Charitable Foundation.

The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev emphasized at the opening ceremony that protection of the health of mothers and children is a priority in the work of the government and the ministry, and thanks to the support of President Sadyr Japarov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Kamchybek Tashiev, a number of facilities of healthcare organizations are being built in Jalal-Abad, which have stood unfinished due to lack of financial resources for many years.

«Today we have witnessed the opening of the building of the Regional Children’s Hospital, where children from all districts of Jalal-Abad region will be able to receive highly qualified medical care. If the population of the region is 1,300 million people, about 48,786 of them (or 33.7 percent) are children under 14. I believe that this modern building and medical equipment will greatly help in improving the quality of medical services provided to the children’s population,» the minister said.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev expressed deep gratitude to Assanabil Foundation for the construction of the specialized children’s hospital, providing all the necessary medical equipment and furniture.

Construction of the children’s hospital began in 2022. The new building has a 25-bed surgical department, a 20-bed trauma department and a short-stay department.
