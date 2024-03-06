15:22
Chui Regional Hospital to be repurposed into City Emergency Hospital

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited the Chui Combined Regional Hospital and discussed with the staff the issue of reorganizing the hospital as part of the administrative-territorial reform. The ministry’s press center reported.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that the service area and the number of people receiving emergency medical care are increasing every year. In this regard, as part of the ongoing administrative-territorial reform, the Ministry of Health decided to change the status of the Chui hospital from «Regional» to «City Clinical Emergency Hospital No. 2», which will serve the eastern part of the city.

Now the hospital has ENT, ophthalmology, cardiology, surgery, urology, traumatology, intensive care, outpatient diagnostic, therapeutic, neurological, gynecological and children’s departments. The hospital has 350 beds, 70 of which are a maternity ward.

«During the upcoming repurposing of the hospital, it is necessary to increase the number of beds by combining the gynecological and maternity departments, and also consider transfer of the children’s department to the appropriate structure. There is a need to increase the number of doctors, paramedics and junior staff. To provide full emergency care, it is necessary to open an angioneurological department and an emergency medical care department, as well as an intensive care unit in each department,» the ministry noted.

The minister instructed the management of the hospital to quickly calculate the needs in connection with the change in status with the relevant specialists from the departments of the Ministry of Health for further full functioning as a hospital for providing emergency care.

Administrative and territorial reform began in pilot mode in six regions of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek and Osh cities. As a result, aiyl aimaks and cities will be enlarged, and the territory of the capital will almost triple, while the number of administrative districts will remain the same.
