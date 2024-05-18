Broken windows: How one of hostels in Bishkek looks like after protests

Unknown people smashed the windows of one of the Bishkek hostels where foreigners live with stones this night during protests. It is located in the area of Forum building on 7 April Street.
According to the hostel administration, no one entered its territory or inside the building. Nobody was injured.
began last night in Bishkek ended only in the morning of May 18. Police managed to come to an agreement with protesters and they opened Chui Avenue and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests.