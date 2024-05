Construction of a 32-apartment house for police officers of Internal Affairs Department of Leilek district started in Razzakov. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region reported.

A capsule laying ceremony took place at the construction site.

The work will be carried out by the construction and installation department of the Interior Ministry. The house is planned to be completed by the 100th anniversary of the Kyrgyz police.

Service houses for law enforcement officers were not previously built in Razzakov.