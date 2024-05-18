14:16
No rapes, serious injuries registered during night protests in Bishkek

An emergency working meeting on the night riots was held at the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported.

The meeting was attended by the head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, police colonel Azamat Toktonaliev, deputy chiefs, and heads of district departments of internal affairs.

All heads of services have been tasked with carrying out comprehensive preventive measures with foreign students and foreign citizens living in Bishkek. They were instructed to conduct daily monitoring of the situation in the city.

When information is received, first managers must respond immediately and personally to any reports about crowds of people.

As part of the criminal case, four foreigners have been placed in a temporary detention center, and investigative actions are being carried out. No cases of grievous bodily harm or rape were registered. Situation in the capital is stable now.

«The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek calls on citizens and guests of the capital not to succumb to provocations, not to mislead the public and not to spread false information. Otherwise, all those responsible will be brought to justice. You are kindly requested to report illegal actions to the short number 102,» the statement says.

A spontaneous protest against foreigners that began last night in Bishkek ended only in the morning of May 18. Police managed to come to an agreement with protesters and they opened Chui Avenue and dispersed a little later. According to the Ministry of Health, 29 people were injured during the protests.
