First municipal crisis center opened in Bishkek

The first municipal crisis center for women with children who suffered from domestic violence Ayalzat was opened in Bishkek. City Hall of the capital reported.

The center will provide counseling, psychological, legal and medical assistance.

«The staff of the center will help with paperwork, accompany in courtrooms and law enforcement agencies. Various programs will be carried out to support families in difficult life situations with the support of international donors and experts,» the statement says.

Ayalzat center is designed for 60 places calculated per mother plus children. The temporary shelter will be funded by the Ministry of Health and Social Development. The center’s address is not reported for security reasons.

A similar institution is planned to be opened in Osh city.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 6,145 cases of domestic violence were registered in 2019. In more than 90 percent of cases, the victims are women.

During the quarantine period in 2020, the number of cases of domestic violence increased by 62 percent. To date, there are about 17 crisis centers in Kyrgyzstan, all of them are financed by non-governmental, non-profit organizations, private companies.
