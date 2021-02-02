First municipal crisis center for women to open in Bishkek

The first municipal crisis and rehabilitation center for women in difficult life situations, who have suffered from violence, will be opened in Bishkek. Vice Mayor of the capital in charge of social issues, Aizhan Chynybaeva, announced on her Facebook page.

«Accommodation with children is possible. Psychologists and social workers will work there. Our civil sector partners and international organizations have expressed a desire to work together to improve the lives of women,» she posted.

Планируем открытие первого муниципального кризисного и реабилитационного центра для женщин в трудной жизненной ситуации,... Опубликовано Aijan Chynybaeva Понедельник, 1 февраля 2021 г.

The center’s address is not mentioned for security reasons. It is planned to open it in the near future.