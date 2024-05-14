Atyr Abdrakhmatova appointed head of Sezim crisis center

New head of Sezim crisis center was appointed. The organization reported.
According to the results of a three-stage open competition, Atyr Abdrakhmatova was elected a new executive director at the general meeting of members of Sezim crisis center.
She is known in Kyrgyzstan as an experienced lawyer, committed to justice, defending the rights of socially vulnerable groups, and a professional leader. Atyr Abdrakhmatova will implement the approved 2024 development strategy of Sezim crisis center.
Byubyusara Ryskulova, as the honorary president of Sezim crisis center and an experienced human rights activist, will continue her work aimed at strengthening gender equality, preventing violence against women and children, as well as creating a safe environment for women and children in the republic.