The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued a weather alert.

As the ministry notes, citing data from Kyrgyzhydromet, mudflows and a rise in water levels in rivers are possible on May 4-6 due to unstable weather and heavy rains in the foothills and mountainous areas.

More than 60 mudflows were registered in Kyrgyzstan from April 20 to April 25. They hit Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken, Talas, Chui and Naryn regions. Over 1,000 households and about 260 residential buildings were flooded.