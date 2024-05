Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Primov visited Korul village in Alai district, which was hit by mudflows. Press service of the Parliament reported.

The press service reports that there is a risk of repeated mudflows in the area due to weather conditions.

Recall, more than 60 mudflows were registered in Kyrgyzstan from April 20 to April 25. They hit Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken, Talas, Chui and Naryn regions. More than 1,000 households and about 260 residential houses were flooded.