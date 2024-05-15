Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan was ready for mudflows - Boobek Azhikeyev

In 2024, mudflows exceeded the last year volume. The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Boobek Azhikeyev, announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

«The work we had done earlier saved us. Last year, many houses were flooded in Suzak district and Batken region; today, there are fewer buildings damaged by the disaster, but we are still clarifying their number,» the minister said.

He named the main reasons for flooding of houses. According to him, these are buildings on the site of mudflow channels, littered irrigation ditches and objects that do not meet construction standards.

In total, 3,710 people from among local authorities, local residents, employees of Civil Protection Service and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as 317 units of special equipment are involved in elimination of the consequences of mudflows.