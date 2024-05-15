18:24
More than 300 houses, 26 social facilities damaged by mudflows in Kyrgyzstan

Six emergency situations and 106 incidents were registered in the republic from April 20 to May 12. The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Boobek Azhikeyev, announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, an emergency situation was declared in the city of Razzakov, Leilek, Talas, Nooken, and Suzak districts of Osh region.

«As a result of mudflows, one person died, 101 animals were carried away by mudflows, 333 residential buildings were flooded, 26 social facilities and 157 outbuildings were damaged,» Boobek Azhikeyev told.
