At least 45 courtyards and 4 houses of local residents were flooded in Kurak-Sai village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The local department of the ministry was informed about the consequences of heavy rain on April 21.

«On the same day, at night, 65 rescuers and 10 pieces of equipment began working on site. They clear ditches, courtyards and streets. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties,» the statement says.