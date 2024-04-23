30 mudflows registered in Kyrgyzstan for 3 days – Emergencies Ministry

At least 30 mudflows were registered in Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions of Kyrgyzstan. Daurbek Sakyev, Director of the Emergencies Ministry’s Monitoring and Forecasting Department, reported.

According to him, mudflows and flooding occurred in four places on April 22. In Batken region — three, in Talas region — one.

On April 21, mudflows were registered in 16 places. In Osh region — 8, in Jalal-Abad region — 6, in Jalal-Abad and Osh cities — one each.

On April 20, mudflows were registered in 10 settlements of Osh region. In Alai and Uzgen districts — one each, in Kara-Kuldzha — three, in Kara-Suu — five.

The work to eliminate the consequences of mudflows continues, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.