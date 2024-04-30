11:52
USD 88.66
EUR 94.91
RUB 0.96
English

Newborn dies in Bishkek maternity hospital, case initiated against doctors

A newborn died at the Kyrgyz Scientific Center for Human Reproduction. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of the capital informed 24.kg news agency. Doctors fell under suspicion.

According to the police, a woman contacted them on April 22, 2024. She asked to take action against the employees of the Center for Human Reproduction located in the 7th microdistrict of the capital.

«According to the applicant, on April 18 she gave birth to a baby at the center, and four days later the child died. The woman blamed the medical staff for this. According to her, the doctors improperly performed their duties, which led to the death of the newborn,» the Internal Affairs Department noted.

This fact was registered. The necessary examinations have been ordered to determine the cause of the child’s death.
link: https://24.kg/english/292984/
views: 86
Print
Related
Death of baby in Bishkek: Obstetrician detained for selling baby
At least 33 people die in prisons of Kyrgyzstan in 2023
Schoolgirl dies from stab wound in Batken
Woman in labor dies in Osh city
18-year-old woman in labor and her baby die in Issyk-Kul region
Death of woman in labor: Director of Zhaiyl Territorial Hospital dismissed
New mother dies in Bishkek maternity hospital No. 2
Two-year-old child dies in children's hospital in Bishkek
Arstan Alai found dead in prison colony No. 31
Boy weighing 6.5 kilograms born in Issyk-Ata district
Popular
Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025 Russia to cancel roaming with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia by 2025
Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China Agriculture Ministry tells what can be exported from Kyrgyzstan to China
Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree on transit passage of trucks without permits
30 April, Tuesday
11:50
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan lowers discount rate to 11 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan lowers discount rate to 11...
11:23
Smuggling of jewelry worth 1.5 million soms prevented at Osh airport
11:18
Newborn dies in Bishkek maternity hospital, case initiated against doctors
11:06
National Bank issues collectible coin dedicated to EAEU anniversary
10:50
David Cameron criticized for renting luxury jet for Central Asia tour
29 April, Monday
19:13
Water shortage in Central Asia to increase by 30 percent by 2050