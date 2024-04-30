Newborn dies in Bishkek maternity hospital, case initiated against doctors

A newborn died at the Kyrgyz Scientific Center for Human Reproduction. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of the capital informed 24.kg news agency. Doctors fell under suspicion.

According to the police, a woman contacted them on April 22, 2024. She asked to take action against the employees of the Center for Human Reproduction located in the 7th microdistrict of the capital.

«According to the applicant, on April 18 she gave birth to a baby at the center, and four days later the child died. The woman blamed the medical staff for this. According to her, the doctors improperly performed their duties, which led to the death of the newborn,» the Internal Affairs Department noted.

This fact was registered. The necessary examinations have been ordered to determine the cause of the child’s death.