Every third water well is faulty in Kyrgyzstan

Every third water well in Kyrgyzstan is faulty. The Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov said at the international conference «Hydro resources deficit in Central Asia: Ways to solve water problems at the regional and international levels».

According to him, there are 201 deposits of fresh groundwater in Kyrgyzstan with total predicted reserves of 30,441.4 million cubic meters per day. The country has 14,408 water wells, of which only 3,629 are working.

Imankulov informed that 4,183 wells are unusable, 4,384 are not surveyed, 1,634 are mothballed, 377 wells are reserve and 561 wells are self-discharging.

«As we see, just under 23 percent of water wells are in proper condition. This creates a deficit of irrigation and drinking water in the country,» the head of the Security Council said.
