18:10
USD 89.17
EUR 96.50
RUB 0.97
English

President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov. The press service of the head of state reported.

They exchanged views on the further expansion and deepening of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in political, trade, economic, water, energy and other areas that are of mutual interest.

The head of state, noting Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to expanding and strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan, emphasized that Kazakhstan is not only a fraternal state, but also one of the main trading partners for Kyrgyzstan.

The parties mutually emphasized the progressive growth of trade turnover between the states in recent years and expressed interest in further efforts to increase mutual trade to $2 billion through joint investment and industrial projects.

As part of the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, Sadyr Japarov called to strengthen friendship and strive to make the Kyrgyz proud of the Kazakhs and the Kazakhs proud of the Kyrgyz.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan conveyed warm words of greetings from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed gratitude for the fraternal assistance provided in connection with the floods in the regions of Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the results of the visit and the joint work of governments will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations between the countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/291182/
views: 98
Print
Related
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan planned to be increased to $2 billion
Kyrgyzstan delivers humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan arrives in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
More than 80,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan
Scientist from Kyrgyzstan awarded in Astana
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone
Kyrgyzstan sends 300 tons of humanitarian aid to flood victims in Kazakhstan
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi
Kyrgyzstan will send humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan - Akylbek Japarov
Popular
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi
Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan
Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work
45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved 45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved
9 April, Tuesday
17:23
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Ka...
16:38
Temirov Live case: Four more journalists placed under house arrest
15:40
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan planned to be increased to $2 billion
14:55
Kyrgyzstan delivers humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan
14:27
Deputy proposes to provide blind defendants with assistant