President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov. The press service of the head of state reported.

They exchanged views on the further expansion and deepening of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in political, trade, economic, water, energy and other areas that are of mutual interest.

The head of state, noting Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to expanding and strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan, emphasized that Kazakhstan is not only a fraternal state, but also one of the main trading partners for Kyrgyzstan.

The parties mutually emphasized the progressive growth of trade turnover between the states in recent years and expressed interest in further efforts to increase mutual trade to $2 billion through joint investment and industrial projects.

As part of the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, Sadyr Japarov called to strengthen friendship and strive to make the Kyrgyz proud of the Kazakhs and the Kazakhs proud of the Kyrgyz.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan conveyed warm words of greetings from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed gratitude for the fraternal assistance provided in connection with the floods in the regions of Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the results of the visit and the joint work of governments will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations between the countries.