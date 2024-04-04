Address of Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg changed

The address of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg has been changed. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in St. Petersburg has been located at a new address since April 1: Naberezhnaya Street Fontanka River, building 50.

«Please contact at the aforementioned address for consular and legal assistance, drawing up documents in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as protection of the rights and interests of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic staying in the Northwestern Federal District,» the Foreign Ministry noted.