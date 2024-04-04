14:25
USD 89.35
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.97
English

Address of Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg changed

The address of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg has been changed. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in St. Petersburg has been located at a new address since April 1: Naberezhnaya Street Fontanka River, building 50.

«Please contact at the aforementioned address for consular and legal assistance, drawing up documents in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as protection of the rights and interests of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic staying in the Northwestern Federal District,» the Foreign Ministry noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/290731/
views: 158
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow still closed and empty
Washington Post: U.S. told Russia that Crocus City Hall was possible target
Unmanned drones attack enterprises in Tatarstan, Kyrgyzstani injured
Suspect in manufacture of fake Kyrgyz passports detained in Moscow
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
Chaldovar thermal power plant planned to be built with help of Russia
Bishkek hosts conference of Russian compatriots in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz entrepreneurs visit St. Petersburg on business mission
Terrorists have no nationality - SCNS Chairman about terrorist attack in Moscow
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Name of ninth suspect announced
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
4 April, Thursday
13:43
Mortgage apartments will be given only to those who need them - Tumanbaev Mortgage apartments will be given only to those who nee...
13:15
Akylbek Japarov tells about preparations for next heating season
13:06
Kyrgyzstan will send humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan - Akylbek Japarov
13:03
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 248 billion soms in first quarter of 2024
12:12
Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway estimated at $8 billion