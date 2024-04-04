Kyrgyzstan's pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow still closed and empty

The pavilion of Kyrgyzstan at VDNKh (Exhibition of National Economy Achievements) in Moscow has been promised to be restored by the authorities for four years. Last time they talked about the intention to launch the object in August 2023.

24.kg news agency correspondent visited the facility and found out what condition it is in now.

The pavilion worked from 2010 to 2016, and in 2017 it was closed for restoration and preparation of a new concept: creation of an exposition about the history and culture of Kyrgyzstan. Agraf LLC received 43,790,157 soms for restoration works. The money was allocated by Kyrgyzdipservice state enterprise and investors. Later, 13.7 million soms more were required.

The pavilion of Kyrgyzstan at VDNKh can be seen from afar. The building in red-gold colors catches the eye, and one wants to come closer and see what is inside. All external repair work is completed. Scaffolding is also not visible inside the building.

Large exhibitions at currently held at VDNKh, there are a lot of people. They are interested to see everything.

— Look, the pavilion of Kyrgyzstan," I hear a conversation between a mother and her teenage son behind me.

— It’s so beautiful! Let’s go in, it must be very interesting there," the woman says.

But of course they couldn’t go in. The building is still empty. Both doors leading to the pavilion are shut tightly. The country has a chance to show itself on such a favorable platform. But we have simply been missing it for many years.