Kyrgyzstan's pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow still closed and empty

The pavilion of Kyrgyzstan at VDNKh (Exhibition of National Economy Achievements) in Moscow has been promised to be restored by the authorities for four years. Last time they talked about the intention to launch the object in August 2023.
24.kg news agency correspondent visited the facility and found out what condition it is in now.
The pavilion of Kyrgyzstan at VDNKh can be seen from afar. The building in red-gold colors catches the eye, and one wants to come closer and see what is inside. All external repair work is completed. Scaffolding is also not visible inside the building.
Large exhibitions at currently held at VDNKh, there are a lot of people. They are interested to see everything.
— It’s so beautiful! Let’s go in, it must be very interesting there," the woman says.