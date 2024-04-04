11:32
USD 89.35
EUR 96.24
RUB 0.97
English

Kyrgyzstan's pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow still closed and empty

The pavilion of Kyrgyzstan at VDNKh (Exhibition of National Economy Achievements) in Moscow has been promised to be restored by the authorities for four years. Last time they talked about the intention to launch the object in August 2023.

24.kg news agency correspondent visited the facility and found out what condition it is in now.

The pavilion worked from 2010 to 2016, and in 2017 it was closed for restoration and preparation of a new concept: creation of an exposition about the history and culture of Kyrgyzstan. Agraf LLC received 43,790,157 soms for restoration works. The money was allocated by Kyrgyzdipservice state enterprise and investors. Later, 13.7 million soms more were required.

The pavilion of Kyrgyzstan at VDNKh can be seen from afar. The building in red-gold colors catches the eye, and one wants to come closer and see what is inside. All external repair work is completed. Scaffolding is also not visible inside the building.

Large exhibitions at currently held at VDNKh, there are a lot of people. They are interested to see everything.

— Look, the pavilion of Kyrgyzstan," I hear a conversation between a mother and her teenage son behind me.

— It’s so beautiful! Let’s go in, it must be very interesting there," the woman says.

But of course they couldn’t go in. The building is still empty. Both doors leading to the pavilion are shut tightly. The country has a chance to show itself on such a favorable platform. But we have simply been missing it for many years.
link: https://24.kg/english/290723/
views: 37
Print
Related
Washington Post: U.S. told Russia that Crocus City Hall was possible target
Unmanned drones attack enterprises in Tatarstan, Kyrgyzstani injured
Suspect in manufacture of fake Kyrgyz passports detained in Moscow
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
Chaldovar thermal power plant planned to be built with help of Russia
Bishkek hosts conference of Russian compatriots in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz entrepreneurs visit St. Petersburg on business mission
Terrorists have no nationality - SCNS Chairman about terrorist attack in Moscow
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Name of ninth suspect announced
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstani awarded with medal of Muslims of Russia
Popular
Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan Chairman of People's Government of XUAR pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss joint fight against terrorism
New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials New incineration plant to produce electricity and building materials
EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets EEU Energy Ministers discuss creation of common energy markets
4 April, Thursday
11:28
Bishkek Music and Pedagogical College building to be overhauled Bishkek Music and Pedagogical College building to be ov...
11:23
Kyrgyzstan's pavilion at VDNKh in Moscow still closed and empty
11:08
Kyrgyzstan to spend 600 million soms on digitalization in 2024
11:04
Sadyr Japarov instructs to transfer heat supply facilities to local authorities
10:41
Kyrgyzstan exports 42,200 tons of potatoes in 2023
3 April, Wednesday
17:41
Two resorts in Arstanbap transferred to state - Kanybek Tumanbaev