Kyrgyzstan exports 42,200 tons of potatoes in 2023

Last year Kyrgyzstan exported 42,200 tons of potatoes to Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Data of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry say.

According to the ministry, the price of potatoes in April 2023 was 23.3 soms, in May — 30 soms, in June — 45 soms, in September — 30 soms, in October — 25.2 soms, and in November — 26.5 soms.

In 2022, the price was 25.6 soms in April, 35 soms — in May and 40 soms — in June.

In 2024, the average wholesale price of potatoes in the country in March is 10-12 soms, and in the markets — 18-25 soms.

«Work is currently underway to increase exports to Uzbekistan. Negotiations are also underway to increase export of potatoes to China,» the Agriculture Ministry said.

On April 1, at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of Kyrgyzstan, MP Akylbek Tumonbaev raised the issue of potatoes that people cannot sell, allegedly they rot in basements and are given to livestock. The ministry states that this information is not true.