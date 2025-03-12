10:15
Kyrgyzstan to reduce customs duty on animal skin export to €50

Customs duty on animal skin export will be reduced in Kyrgyzstan from €200 to €50. Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Iskender Asylkulov announced at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use and Industrial Policy.

According to the official, he visited Turkey in February and got acquainted with industrial processing of animal skins.

«When I asked why they do not buy skins in the Kyrgyz Republic, I was told that cattle are kept not properly here. It turns out that when animals are beaten with a whip, marks remain on the skin, and they are visible on the skin during processing,» Iskender Asylkulov told.

MP Alisher Kozuev replied that this is not so, and many entrepreneurs are ready to buy animal skins in Kyrgyzstan, but the duty of €200 is too high.
link: https://24.kg/english/322490/
views: 84
Kyrgyzstan to reduce customs duty on animal skin export to €50
