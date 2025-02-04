Kyrgyzstan has sufficient potato reserves — Ministry of Agriculture

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan is monitoring the stability of potato prices throughout the country. The press service of the ministry reported.

In Osh, after measures were taken to stabilize prices, the wholesale price of potatoes fell from 60 to 49 soms, the head of the ministry Bakyt Torobaev said live on Birinchi Radio.

«Currently, the country has sufficient potato reserves. Farmers store them in cellars. Upon reaching the market, intermediaries inflate prices to 75 soms. Appropriate measures will be taken against them. The issue of banning potato exports is currently being considered,» he said.

The official called on farmers to sell potatoes «without waiting for better times,» as this year’s early spring means that fresh harvest will soon appear on the markets.