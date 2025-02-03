Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans export of farm animals

The Veterinary Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan has suspended issuing permits for the export of farm animals, including cattle, small cattle, and horses since January 31. The press service of the ministry reported.

The restrictions were introduced in accordance with the order of the ministry No. 04-13/4 «On approval of the list of agricultural goods.» Permits issued earlier have been temporarily suspended until inspections are completed and the regulatory framework is adjusted. «The resumption of the permit issuance process will be announced additionally,» the press release says.

It should be noted that on January 29, MP Zhanar Akayev said that from 15,000 to 20,000 heads of cattle are exported to Uzbekistan every week, and that employees of the Veterinary Service collect 100 soms from each animal, allegedly for the head of the ministry. He then turned to the State Committee for National Security with a request to investigate the situation.

Later, the Veterinary Service called the deputy’s statement unfounded and untrue. The state service also reported that an internal investigation had been launched based on the deputy’s statement.

It is still unknown whether the temporary ban on livestock exports is a consequence of these accusations.

Recall, in September 2024, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry already suspended the issuance of permits for the export of cattle, small cattle, and horses. The reason then was the inventory of identification of farm animals in the «SIOZH» system.