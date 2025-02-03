17:51
Agriculture Ministry plans to introduce temporary ban on potato exports

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan is considering introduction of a temporary ban on potato exports. The press service of the ministry reported.

Such measures will help avoid price speculation on socially significant products and ensure food security.

At a meeting on food prices in the country, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev instructed government agencies, Presidential Envoys to the regions and local government bodies to closely monitor the cost of food products.

The government of Kazakhstan introduced a six-month ban on potato exports to third countries, with the exception of the EAEU countries, back in January. The decision was made to stabilize prices on the domestic market, where the cost of potatoes has risen sharply due to increased demand from neighboring countries, especially Uzbekistan.
